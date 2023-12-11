Suspect in Montana vehicle assault said religious group she targeted was being racist, witness says

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman who police say repeatedly drove through a group of religious demonstrators allegedly told a clerk at a nearby convenience store that she was upset members of the group were expressing racist views, the clerk says. One person was struck in the weekend assault in Billings and had minor injuries. Police say the sidewalk demonstrators who were targeted are members of Israel United in Christ. The group said in an emailed statement that its members were acting peacefully. It has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “an extreme and antisemitic sect” based in New York.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

