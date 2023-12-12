An asylum-seeker in the UK has died onboard a moored barge housing migrants

LONDON (AP) — British officials say an asylum-seeker on board a barge housing migrants off the south coast of England has died and a police investigation has been launched into the incident. Police said officers received “a report of a sudden death of a resident” on the barge, called the Bibby Stockholm, early Tuesday. Home Secretary James Cleverly told lawmakers the death will be investigated fully. He didn’t provide details. The Bibby Stockholm has been at the center of controversy since authorities first deployed the vessel as a solution to housing migrants waiting for the outcome of their asylum applications. Earlier this year the ship had to be evacuated following the discovery of legionella bacteria, which can cause serious illness, in its water supply.

