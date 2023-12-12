Crews work to contain gas pipeline spill in Washington state

CONWAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say more than 25,000 gallons of gasoline spilled when part of a pipeline failed in northwestern Washington state over the weekend. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the spill occurred Sunday when a small tube leading from the main Olympic Pipeline to a pressure-check valve failed. Responders placed a containment boom downstream in a watershed that supports salmon and other wildlife and flows into the Skagit River. Regulators said there was no sign the fuel had reached the Skagit, and no injuries to wildlife had been observed. The spill prompted the closure of an elementary school on Monday, but it reopened on Tuesday.

