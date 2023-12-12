FBI to exhume woman’s body from unsolved 1969 killing in Netflix’s ‘The Keepers’

BALTIMORE (AP) — FBI investigators are planning to exhume the body of a young woman whose unsolved 1969 killing was examined in Netflix’s documentary series “The Keepers.” Joyce Malecki was found strangled to death after she went Christmas shopping and never returned. The case received renewed attention after “The Keepers” raised questions about whether Malecki’s disappearance was linked to that of Sister Cathy Cesnik. She was found dead from blunt force trauma after disappearing days earlier. An advocate for the Malecki family says the exhumation is tentatively planned for Thursday. It appears investigators are looking to extract DNA from Malecki’s body, although it’s unclear what they’re seeking to determine.

