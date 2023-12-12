Former Iowa deputy pleads guilty in hot-vehicle death of police dog

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after a police dog under his care died inside a hot police truck. Dallas Wingate was a sergeant for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in September 2022 when investigators say the police dog named Bear was left inside Wingate’s truck for 22 hours. The Des Moines Register reports that in an agreement with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal neglect with serious injury or death. A felony charge was dropped. The plea agreement recommends 18 months of probation and an $855 fine.

