Michigan prosecutors to outline case against false Trump electors in first hearing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Preliminary examinations for seven of the 15 Republicans charged by Michigan’s attorney general for acting as false electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020 are set to begin. Prosecutors are expected to begin outlining their case Wednesday against the fake electors by introducing key evidence and witnesses. A judge will rule at the conclusion whether the prosecution has met their burden of proof for it to be bound over to the circuit court. Michigan is one of seven battleground states where fake electors sent certificates to Congress falsely declaring Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in their state despite confirmed results showing he had lost.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.