North Carolina officer who repeatedly struck woman during arrest gets 40-hour suspension
By SARAH BRUMFIELD, JOHN RABY and JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press
A police officer who repeatedly punched a Black woman during an arrest in North Carolina last month has been suspended, after authorities released new video of the encounter that showed a broader view of what happened than bystander footage shared on social media. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that Officer Vincent Pistone received a 40-hour suspension after an internal affairs investigation determined he used excessive force. The probe determined that six other officers involved were justified in their actions. The newly released body camera and bystander videos show different angles and what led to the Nov. 13 encounter at a Charlotte bus stop.