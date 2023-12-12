Newest, bluest resort on Las Vegas Strip aims to bring Miami Beach vibe to southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A towering new tower aiming for the vibe of Miami Beach’s venerable Fontainebleau resort is opening on the Las Vegas Strip. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas opens to guests and gamblers just before midnight Wednesday after sitting unfinished for more than a decade. After starting it, losing financing and then reacquiring it, developer Jeffrey Soffer calls completing the 67-story building an extraordinary journey and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At $3.7 billion, it’s second in cost only to the 66-story Resorts World that opened in June 2021. Fontainebleau is adjacent to the new hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and has a down-the-Strip view of the bright lights of the Sphere venue that opened in September.

