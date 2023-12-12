North Korean and Russian officials discuss economic ties as Seoul raises labor export concerns
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — State media say senior North Korean economic officials have met with the governor of a Russian region along the Pacific coast for discussions on boosting economic cooperation between the countries. The meeting came as concerns have grown in South Korea that North Korea may be attempting to expand its labor exports to Russia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions to generate revenue for its struggling economy and help fund leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program.