Pew survey: YouTube tops teens’ social-media diet, with roughly a sixth using it almost constantly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Teen usage of social media hasn’t dropped much, despite rising concerns about its effects on the mental health of adolescents. That’s according to a survey from the Pew Research Institute. But the data also found that roughly one in six teens describe their use of two platforms — YouTube and TikTok — as “almost constant.” Seventy-one percent of teens said they visit YouTube at least daily; 16% described their usage as “almost constant” according to the survey. A slightly larger group — 17% — said they used TikTok almost constantly.