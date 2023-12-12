Russian man who flew on Los Angeles flight without passport or ticket charged with federal crime

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal complaint filed by the FBI says a Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles without a passport or ticket told authorities he didn’t remember how he got through security. Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 4 via Scandinavian Airlines flight 931 from Copenhagen and couldn’t produce a passport. Officials say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer could not find Ochigava on the flight manifest or any other incoming international flights. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a stowaway on an aircraft.

