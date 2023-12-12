Three gun dealers sued by New Jersey attorney general, who says they violated state law
By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general has sued three firearms dealers, alleging that they ran afoul of state law by illegally storing weapons and trying to sell “ghost guns.” Attorney General Matt Platkin filed the lawsuits in state court on Tuesday. They mark the first such cases pursued under a law passed last year. Two of the suits involve Pennsylvania-based companies and one involves a New Jersey firm. Platkin announced the lawsuits at a news conference held with state firearms enforcement director Ravi Ramanathan.