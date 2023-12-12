Universities of Wisconsin regents to vote again on GOP deal to cut diversity spots for cash
By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Universities of Wisconsin regents are set to vote again on a deal with Republican lawmakers that calls for reducing diversity positions in exchange for employee raises and money for construction projects. The regents rejected the deal on a 9-8 vote Saturday. They met in a closed video conference Tuesday morning. Hours later they posted notice that they’d scheduled an open meeting for late Wednesday afternoon to vote again on the proposal. According to the Wednesday agenda, Regent Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, who voted against the deal on Saturday, is now requesting adoption.