6 killed in reported shootout between drug cartels in northern Mexico state of Zacatecas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say six people are dead following a shootout between drug cartel gunmen in the northern Mexico state of Zacatecas. The state security council says the bodies were found in a rural area known as Boquilla del Carmen. It says the dead appeared to belong to one of the gangs, but did not name it. Police and soldiers also found two people wounded, as well as one armed suspect. The state has been the scene of bloody turf battles between the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels, which often operate through local gangs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.