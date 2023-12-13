Analysis: It’s uncertain if push to ‘Stop Cop City’ got enough valid signers for Atlanta referendum

By JEFF AMY of The Associated Press and STEPHEN FOWLER of Georgia Public Broadcasting

ATLANTA (AP) — An analysis by news organizations finds it’s unclear if enough eligible Atlanta voters signed a petition to force a citywide referendum on a police training center. Organizers of the “Stop Cop City” effort say they have 116,000 signatures, but The Associated Press, Georgia Public Broadcasting, WABE and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution count about 108,500. The partners find nearly half a sample of 1,000 entries can’t be matched to an eligible Atlanta voter. Overall, the analysis finds as many as 52.7% of entries could be eligible. That’s below the 53.7% share needed. But a full count could find enough eligible signers since the target is within the sample’s margin of error.