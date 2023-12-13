AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Lily Gladstone is standing on the cusp of history

NEW YORK (AP) — Lily Gladstone is the anguished heart and compassionate conscience of Martin Scorsese’s Osage tragedy “Killers of the Flower Moon.” She embodies not just Mollie Burkhart but generations of Native joy, grace and pain. It’s a performance that’s thrust the 37-year-old Gladstone onto a much larger stage. The Associated Press names her one of 2023’s breakthrough entertainers for an indelible performance that deftly digs into one of American history’s darkest chapters. If Gladstone were to win best actress at the Academy Awards, she would be the first Native American to ever win a competitive Oscar.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.