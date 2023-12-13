Australia cricketer Khawaja wears a black armband after a ban on his ‘all lives are equal’ shoes

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia batter Usman Khawaja has worn a black armband because he wasn’t allowed to wear shoes branded with a “all lives are equal” humanitarian message on Day 1 of the series-opening cricket test against Pakistan. The International Cricket Council intervened after Khawaja indicated he planned to wear shoes during the match that featured messages to highlight the loss of innocent lives in the Israel-Hamas war. The ICC’s policies for international cricket prohibit displays of political or religious statements on team uniforms or equipment. Khawaja says he’s abiding by the rules to avoid individual or team sanctions but will challenge the ICC stance. Khawaja says “Freedom is a human right, and all rights are equal. I will never stop believing that.”

