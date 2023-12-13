Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say a Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun. Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo did not give the man’s name Wednesday. But they say he had been convicted in Canada of gang-related offenses, including possession of illicit funds. It would not be the first time Canadians killed in Cancun were later found to have criminal backgrounds. In January 2022, two Canadians were killed at a nearby resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.

