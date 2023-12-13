Cardinals, Anheuser-Busch agree to marketing extension, including stadium naming rights

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have been playing in Busch Stadium for seven decades, and that won’t change anytime soon. The team and Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that they’ve agreed to a five-year marketing agreement extension that will run through 2030. In addition to stadium naming rights, the maker of Budweiser, Bud Light and other beers maintains exclusive rights to all alcoholic beverage advertising on Cardinals radio and TV broadcasts, stadium signage rights and other marketing benefits. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. The long history between the Cardinals and the brewery began in 1953 when Anheuser-Busch purchased the Cardinals and renamed Sportsman’s Park.

