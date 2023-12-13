Court upholds judge’s ruling ordering new election in Louisiana sheriff’s race decided by one vote

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A divided state appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling ordering a new election for a Louisiana sheriff’s race that was decided by a single vote. Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeal says the Republican candidate for sheriff in Caddo Parish had shown two people illegally voted twice. John Nickelson also showed four others voted though they were ineligible to cast ballots in the Nov. 18 election. The majority found no error in the lower court’s determination that Nickelson could not have known about the irregular votes before election day. Democrat Henry Whitehorn was declared the winner in the sheriff’s race and says he plans to continue the court fight.

