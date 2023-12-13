Dick Nunis, who helped expand Disney’s theme park ambitions around the globe, dies at age 91

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dick Nunis, who helped expand The Walt Disney Company’s in-person entertainment ambitions from a single theme park in California to locations around the world, has died. He was 91. Disney said in a statement Wednesday that Nunis died in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family. It gave no cause of death. Nunis began his career with the company in 1955. That was the same year Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California. By the time he retired in 1999 after 44 years at the company, he was chair of Walt Disney Attractions. He oversaw a theme park empire that spanned around the globe.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.