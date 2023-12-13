EU unblocks billions for Hungary even though its leader threatens to veto Ukraine aid

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will grant Hungary access to billions of euros in frozen funds. The announcement comes just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban appears ready to defy his EU partners and veto decisions on the opening of membership talks and vital financial aid for Ukraine. The money was frozen a year ago over concerns that democratic backsliding in Hungary was putting the EU budget at risk. But the European Commission ruled Wednesday that Orban’s government has addressed some of its concerns, notably on justice reforms. It’s willing to grant access to $11 billion to reimburse money that Hungary spends on infrastructure and other projects.

