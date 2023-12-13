It’s a ‘silly notion’ that Trump’s Georgia case should pause for the election, Willis tells the AP

ATLANTA (AP) — The district attorney prosecuting Donald Trump over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia says it’s a “silly notion” that the former president’s case should be paused just because he’s running for office. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sat down with The Associated Press for an interview this week about the case against Trump. Willis declined to say whether she or her team has been in touch with Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who’s filed federal charges also focusing on Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Willis also raised the possibility that more of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case could take plea deals.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.