Lawsuits target Maine referendum aimed at curbing foreign influence in local elections

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two utilities and two media organizations are suing over a referendum in Maine that closed a loophole in federal election law that allows foreign entities to spend on local and state ballot measures. The Maine Association of Broadcasters and Maine Press Association contend the new law imposes a censorship mandate on news outlets, which are required to police campaign ads. Meanwhile, Central Maine Power and Versant, the state’s largest electric utilities, both filed their own separate constitutional challenges. Without the Maine law, federal election law currently bans foreign entities from spending on candidate elections, yet allows donations for local and state ballot measures.

