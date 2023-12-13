Man allegedly involved in shootout that left him, 2 Philadelphia cops wounded now facing charges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of engaging in a shootout with Philadelphia police that left him and two officers wounded is now facing numerous charges, including two counts of attempted murder. Forty-year-old Dioul Devaughn also faces four counts each of aggravated assault and assault on a law enforcement officer stemming from the shootout. He remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday, and prosecutors didn’t know if he has retained an attorney. The two wounded officers were treated at hospitals and were later released. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to reports of gunfire and saw a pickup truck that was occupied by a man believed to have been involved.

