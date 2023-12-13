Man shot to death at large Minneapolis homeless encampment that has been slated for closure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man was shot to death at a large Minnesota homeless encampment, days before it was scheduled to be removed. The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the site, known as Camp Nenookaasi, in Minneapolis. The 45-year-old victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. Police say a man suspected in the shooting was arrested near the encampment, and a gun was recovered. A second man also was arrested but it wasn’t immediately clear why. The encampment has been slated to be shut down on Dec. 19.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.