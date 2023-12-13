Missiles from rebel-held Yemen miss a ship loaded with jet fuel near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have missed a commercial tanker carrying jet fuel near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. An American warship shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during the incident. The official said no one was hurt in the attack Wednesday. The ship that was targeted, the oil and chemical tanker Marshall Islands-flagged Ardmore Encounter, was traveling north toward the Suez Canal in the Red Sea. The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the attack.