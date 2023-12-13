New Hampshire sheriff charged with theft, perjury and falsifying evidence resigns

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire sheriff accused of stealing $19,000 in county funds has resigned, leading prosecutors to withdraw their request to revoke his bail on charges of theft, perjury and falsifying evidence. Mark Brave resigned Tuesday. The former Strafford County sheriff wrote in his resignation letter that he was proud to have been both the youngest sheriff and the first African American man to serve in New Hampshire. The 38-year-old Brave has pleaded not guilty to using his county credit card to pay for travel to fictitious business meetings with multiple paramours and then lying about it. Prosecutors said Brave violated bail conditions because he was living in Massachusetts, but now they say Brave’s residence has become less relevant to the case.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.