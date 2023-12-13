Trump’s lawyers tell an appeals court that federal prosecutors are trying to rush his election case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are telling a federal appeals court it should not speed up its consideration of whether the former president is immune from prosecution. The lawyers for the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner on Wednesday accused federal prosecutors of trying to rush the 2020 election subversion case in Washington, D.C., through before next year’s election. The issue is of paramount significance to both sides given the potential for a protracted appeal to delay a trial beyond its currently scheduled start date of March 4. Trump faces charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

