Turkish soccer matches to resume on Dec. 19 after suspension caused by attack on referee

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The head of the Turkish Football Federation says domestic soccer league matches will resume on Dec. 19. The games had been suspended after a referee was attacked by the president of a top-flight club on Monday. Mehmet Buyukeksi has also told reporters that the federation’s disciplinary board is set to announce the punitive measures to be imposed on MKE Ankaragucu and its president Faruk Koca who has since been arrested. Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face on the field after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig home game against Caykur Rizespor. The referee was also kicked in a melee as fans invaded the playing surface.

