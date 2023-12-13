Woman gets 70 years in prison for killing two bicyclists in Michigan charity ride

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to at least 70 years in prison for causing the deaths of two bicyclists taking part in a charity ride last year in western Michigan. A judge in Ionia County stacked two 35-year terms for Mandy Benn, making for a rare consecutive punishment in Michigan courts. Police said Benn was under the influence of drugs when she crossed the center line and hit a group of bicyclists on a rural road. Edward Erickson of Ann Arbor and Michael Salhaney of Bloomfield Hills were killed. They were participating in a three-day endurance event for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Benn apologized in court to their families.

