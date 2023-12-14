Danes say 3 arrested in Denmark, 1 in the Netherlands suspected of planning terror attacks
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Three people have been arrested in coordinated actions across Denmark and one person in the Netherlands. Danish police said Thursday, that they plotting to carry out “a act of terror.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the situation was “extremely serious.” A senior official from the Danish intelligence service told a news conference the case had “threads abroad” and “was related to criminal gangs,” singling out the banned gang Loyal to Familia. The suspects will face a custody hearing within 24 hours.