Ireland’s prime minister urges EU leaders to call for Gaza cease-fire at their summit
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar says the European Union is losing its credibility because of a lack of a strong position in the war between Israel and Hamas, urging his counterparts to call for a humanitarian cease-fire. Speaking at the start of a EU summit in Brussels focusing more on Ukraine, Varadkar said the EU should condemn “terrorism perpetrated by Hamas,” but also call for for justice for the Palestinian people. The 27 EU countries have long been divided in their approach to Israel and the Palestinians.