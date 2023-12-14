U.S. Coast Guard and cruise line save 12 passengers after boat sinks near Dominican Republic
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a boat carrying 12 passengers sank north of the Dominican Republic during inclement weather, and all have been rescued. Authorities say six of the passengers who were aboard a raft were rescued by a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the area, and six others who were found clinging to debris from the sunken ship were saved by the Coast Guard. The incident occurred Wednesday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Puerto Plata. A high surf advisory was in effect. The Coast Guard said all 12 passengers were taken to emergency medical services in Puerto Plata via helicopter and are in good health.