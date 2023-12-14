Putin says Russia is in dialogue with the US on exchanging jailed Americans Gershkovich and Whelan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday Moscow is in dialogue with with the United States on the issue of bringing home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich and the Kremlin hopes to “find a solution,” even though “it’s not easy.” Putin spoke about Whelan and Gershkovich during his year-end press conference. Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan, has been jailed in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage-related charges that both he and the U.S. government dispute. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was detained in March while on a reporting trip to Russia. “We have contacts on this matter with our American partners,” Putin said. “I hope we will find a solution.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.