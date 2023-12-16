Mexico’s Maya tourist train opens for partial service amid delays and cost overruns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Maya Train rail project has opened partially to the general public with hours-long delays and huge cost overruns. Passengers waiting for the twice-daily train to leave the resort of Cancun on Saturday were left waiting on the platform for about four hours before being able to board. Officials apologized for the delay and said it was due to trains being “reconfigured.” Trains running in the other direction from the Gulf coast colonial city of Campeche were also delayed for hours, because only one side of the planned double rail line is finished. Meanwhile, the cost of the project has soared from original estimates of around $8.5 billion to as much as $28 billion.

