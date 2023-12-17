16 killed in Christmas-season shootings in central Mexico state of Guanajuato
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Twelve people are dead following an attack by gunmen on a Christmas season party in the town of Salvatierra in Mexico’s north-central state of Guanajuato. State prosecutors also report that four other people died in a shooting in the city of Salamanca, but have not described the circumstance of that attack. Local media say the victims in Salvatierra were leaving an event hall following a Christmas party known as a “posada” when they were gunned down early Sunday. Guanajuato has been the scene of bloody turf battles between the Jalisco cartel and local gangs backed by the Sinaloa cartel.