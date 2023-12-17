Colombia’s leftist ELN rebels agree to stop kidnapping for ransom, at least temporarily

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Rebels from Colombia’s leftist National Liberation Army have agreed to stop using kidnapping as a fund-raising tactic, if the current cease-fire with the government is extended. The pledge came at the end of a round of talks between the two sides over the weekend. Colombians have grown angry at kidnappings by the guerrillas. That anger mounted in October when the rebels abducted the father of soccer star Luis Díaz, and held him for 12 days before he was released. It is not clear if the rebels will release an estimated 38 Colombians they currently hold in captivity, often pending a ransom demand.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.