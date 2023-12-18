Long-delayed Minnesota copper-nickel mining project wins a round in court after several setbacks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a decision by state regulators to grant a major permit for the proposed NewRange copper-nickel mine. Monday’s ruling says the state adequately considered the possibility that developers might expand the project when they issued its air emissions permit. It was a win for NewRange Copper Nickel, which remains stalled by court and regulatory setbacks. The $1 billion project is still widely known by its old name, PolyMet. A coalition of environmental groups had accused the developers of “sham permitting,” pointing to securities filings that discussed the potential for a much bigger mine than officially planned.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.