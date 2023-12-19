Court in Germany convicts a man inspired by the Islamic State group of committing 2 knife attacks

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian man has been convicted of murder, attempted murder and bodily harm over two knife attacks in Germany this year. He was convicted of stabbing a 35-year-old man to death in the western city of Duisburg in April, and attacking four people at a gym nine days later. The court said the 27-year-old defendant was inspired by the Islamic State group and remains a danger to the public. He was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, but the Duesseldorf state court determined that he bears particularly severe guilt. That means he won’t be eligible for release after 15 years as is usually the case in Germany.

