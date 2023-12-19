Plane breaks through thin ice on Minnesota ice fishing lake, 2 days after 35 anglers were rescued

WASHKISH, Minn. (AP) — A light plane carrying ice anglers broke through thin ice as it tried to land on a large lake in northwestern Minnesota. Upper Red Lake is considered one of Minnesota’s premier ice fishing lakes, but the ice remains thin amid warm weather. It’s the same lake where authorities had to rescue 35 anglers who became trapped on an ice floe two days earlier. In Tuesday’s incident, authorities say, the pilot identified what he believed was a safe landing area. But he had difficulty slowing down because of the lack of snow. The plane slid onto thin ice, and its nose broke through into open water.

