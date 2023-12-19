Politicians, workers seek accountability after sudden closure of St. Louis nursing home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis political leaders and people connected to a shuttered nursing home are calling for accountability after the facility’s sudden, unannounced closure. Northview Village Nursing Home shut down on Friday, with shuttle buses brought in to take residents to more than a dozen other St. Louis-area care centers. Days later, some relatives still haven’t found where their loved ones were sent, and at least one manager said the Northview Village residents arrived at her nursing home without records or medication lists. Some of those who spoke at the rally outside the shuttered nursing home said criminal investigations should be considered. St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus says she has spoken to the circuit attorney about launching an investigation.

