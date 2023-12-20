Nature groups go to court in Greece over a strategic gas terminal backed by the European Union

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Five Greek and international environmental campaign agencies have launched legal action against a major natural gas project in the Mediterranean country. The project is supported by the European Union as a regional alternative to Russian energy. Greenpeace and the World Wide Fund for Nature led the action at a Greek high court, which was launched on Tuesday against an offshore gas terminal in northeastern Greece that will operate from a converted tanker. The tanker arrived at its destination on Sunday. The plant will be used to store and convert liquefied natural gas and is due to begin commercial operation early next year.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and COSTAS KANTOURIS Associated Press

