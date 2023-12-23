New York governor vetoes bill that would make it easier for people to challenge their convictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has struck down a bill days before Christmas that would have made it easier for people who have pleaded guilty to crimes to challenge their convictions after the measure came under fierce opposition by prosecutors. This year marks the first time the legislation made it to the governor’s desk. Under existing state low, those who plead guilty to a crime are usually barred from trying to get those convictions tossed out on a claim of innocence, except in cases involving new DNA evidence. The legislation would have eased that burden by expanding the types of evidence that could be considered.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

