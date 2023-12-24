Minor earthquakes rattle Hawaii’s Big Island, Puget Sound area, with no damage reported

Hundreds of people reported feeling minor earthquakes on Hawaii’s Big Island and on the Olympic Peninsula west of Seattle, but no damage has been reported. The earthquakes Saturday afternoon in Hawaii and Sunday morning in Washington state were over 2,600 miles apart and apparently unrelated. A magnitude 4.1 quake struck around 4:30 p.m. Saturday off the southeastern coast of the island of Hawaii. Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 4.0 quake centered on the Olympic Peninsula rattled the Puget Sound area. The Geological Survey says a 4.0 quake is strong enough to wake people and rattle cars and dishes but will not cause damage.

