Serbian police detain at least 38 people as opposition holds more protests against election results

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have detained at least 38 people who took part in a protest against reported widespread irregularities during a recent general ballot that declared the governing populists winners of the parliamentary and local councils’ elections. More protests were held on Monday. Police warned they wouldn’t allow key roads or bridges to be blocked in the capital, Belgrade. Hundreds of protesters tried to enter Belgrade’s city council on Sunday evening before riot police pushed them back using tear gas, pepper spray and batons. Opposition group Serbia Against Violence has been staging protests since the Dec. 17 elections saying there has been election fraud especially in Belgrade.

