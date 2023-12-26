Argentina’s new president lays off 5,000 government employees hired in 2023, before he took office

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The administration of Argentine President Javier Milei says the government won’t renew contracts for more than 5,000 employees hired this year before he took office. The move was part of a sweeping plan of cutbacks and devaluations announced by the right-wing libertarian since he took office on Dec. 10 to transform Argentina’s struggling economy. Other government positions will be placed under review. With inflation expected to reach about 200% by the end of the year, Milei had pledged to reduce government regulations and payrolls, and allow the privatization of state-run industries as a way to boost exports and investment.

