Kuwaiti and Saudi hunters killed by a leftover Islamic State group explosive in Iraq, officials say

BAGHDAD (AP) — Kuwait’s foreign affairs minister says the bodies of a Kuwaiti citizen and a Saudi with Kuwaiti residency who had disappeared in Iraq have been found. Iraqi security officials said the men had reportedly come to Iraq on a hunting trip. They were killed by an explosive left behind by the Islamic State group. Iraq’s security media office said in a statement Tuesday that Saudi citizen Anwar al-Dhafiri and Kuwaiti citizen Faisal al-Mutairi had entered Iraq on tourist visas. They didn’t have hunting permits and were in a remote desert area when their vehicle set off an old explosive device left behind by IS and caught fire.

