Morant has quickly gotten the Memphis Grizzlies rolling, and oozing optimism

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ja Morant is quickly re-establishing himself as one of the NBA’s best players upon his return from a 25-game suspension and the Memphis Grizzlies are reaping the benefits. Morant has averaged 28.8 points through his first four games since returning from a ban that stemmed from his antics with guns on social media. The Grizzlies had gone 6-19 without the All-Star guard and have gone 4-0 since his return. Morant also was named Western Conference Player of the Week in just his first week back. Jenkins says “it’s awesome” that Morant “got recognized for his stellar play,” and “for the team’s stellar play over the past week.” Memphis still has 53 games left to climb back into the playoff picture.

