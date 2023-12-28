Cher asks court to give her conservatorship over her adult son

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cher has asked a court to make her a temporary conservator overseeing her son’s money. She says the 47-year-old’s struggles with mental health and substance abuse have left him unable to manage his assets. The Oscar winning singer and actor on Wednesday filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court that would give her temporary control of the finances of Elijah Blue Allman. Cher’s petition says that Allman is entitled to regular payments from a trust fund, but she fears any money will be spent on drugs. Allman told The Associated Press that he is “of sound mind and body.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.